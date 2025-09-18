Assam govt allows dual caste certificates for tea garden workers, tribes

Guwahati, Sept 18: The Assam government has announced the inclusion of a provision for dual caste certificates for members of the tea garden workers, tea garden tribes, ex-tea garden labourers, and ex-tea garden tribes. The decision, taken in the interest of public service, was formally notified by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment.

According to the official notification, applicants from these communities will now be able to obtain caste certificates under two categories - Other Backward Classes (OBC) or More Other Backward Classes (MOBC).

Minister of Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, highlighted the initiative on micro blogging site.

“In line with our commitment to safeguard the interests of all communities, the Government of Assam has now included the provision for dual caste certificates for Tea Garden Labourers, Tea Garden Tribes, Ex-Tea Garden Labourers, and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes. This reflects our resolve to empower marginalised groups, ensure social justice and protect community rights,” he said.

Based on the sub-caste classification under MOBC/OBC, wherein the caste/community name will also be reflected as recognised by the Government of Assam.

To ensure fairness and transparency, the notification mandates that the existing system of issuing caste certificates will continue for applicants under the first category.

For those applying under the second provision, a three-member district committee will be formed, comprising a representative of a community organisation nominated by the Guardian Minister, along with two social workers also nominated by the Guardian Minister.

Once recommended, the certificates will be issued by the District Commissioner or the designated authority and made available through the Sewa Setu Portal, making the process more efficient and accessible.

The move is expected to significantly benefit thousands of families belonging to the tea garden communities, historically among the most marginalised in Assam.