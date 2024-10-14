Assam Govt. & ADB to invest Rs. 796 cr for wetland rejuvenation

Guwahati, Oct. 14: The Assam government has set in motion plans to rejuvenate 129 beels in the State covering an area of 3,800 hectares, which could help mitigate floods and increase fish production.

Wetlands - locally called beels - are a vital water and fishery resource of the State which also provide hydrological regulation services, including flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, river flow regulation, and erosion control.

However, over the years, these resources have been facing tremendous challenges, which have also led to a decline in fish production. Low water levels due to heavy siltation in marginal areas of beels and poor auto-stocking of fish due to silted river connecting channels are some of the major challenges.

Initially, 190 beels were identified by the District Fisheries Development Officers. Later, using Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Screening Matrix, 129 beels covering 3,800 hectares were identified for the project. These 129 beels have already been geo-mapped by the Assam State Application Centre (ASSAC). Out of 129 beels, 22 have been prioritised for project readiness for signing the contract agreement in February 2025 with ADB, officials said.

The project outlay has been pegged at Rs 796.88 crore (80 per cent by ADB and 20 per cent State share). Under the project, dredging and deepening of the river connecting channel will be done for effective inflow and outflow of water and fish, thereby increasing the auto- stocking of fish.

"Desilting of marginal area for increase water holding capacity of the beels, de-weeding as per requirement, construction of site-specific water pools and water retaining structure in beels for sustainable water storage and thereby enhancing fish production, besides contributing to flood mitigation are other components of the project," the officials added.

M/s Electroveen Engineering Private Limited, New Delhi, has already submitted the feasibility study report and first draft detailed project report (DPR). The final DPR of the project is in the advanced stage of completion and is expected to be completed by early November 2024. At present, detailed design and engineering estimates for 22 beels are being prepared.