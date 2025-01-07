Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya reviews development projects in Tinsukia

Tinsukia, Jan 7: Assam's Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya arrived in Tinsukia district on Sunday and attended an inter-departmental review meeting at the conference hall of the district commissioner's office.

The Governor took stock of the development works and the progress of flagship schemes of the government with the district heads of each department. He made several important suggestions for improvement of implementation of various schemes. He further directed the officers to ensure that every eligible person gets the benefits of government schemes.

"We should do things not out of fear or compulsion, but out of interest or a spirit of service. It should be regarded as a privilege to have the opportunity to do such a thing," the Governor told the officers.

Earlier, the Governor was accorded a warm welcome by district commissioner Swapneel Paul with phulam gamosa, sarai, and a bouquet of flowers. Paul also gave a brief introduction of the district to the Governor.

The meeting was attended by State Cabinet Minister Rupesh Gowala, former minister and Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Kishan, Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Chabua MLA Ponakan Baruah, Moran Autonomous Council chief executive member Arunjyoti Moran, Tinsukia superintendent of police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, superintendent of police of Sadiya police district Jagdish Das, district development commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das, chief executive officer of Tinsukia Zila Parishad Gurnail Singh, and all additional commissioners and heads of departments.

After the meeting, the Governor also addressed media persons and briefed them regarding the purpose of his visit.

By Correspondent