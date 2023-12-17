Assam Governor exhorts legal community to ensure justice for underprivileged

Guwahati, Dec 17: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has exhorted the legal community to ensure justice for the underprivileged.

He was speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association here on Saturday, an official statement said.



Kataria said the bar association should prioritise providing legal services to the weak and underprivileged.



The legal community should ensure justice for the underprivileged, he added.



Hailing the Gauhati High Court Bar Association for its services, Kataria maintained that it has produced lawyers who have not only served at the pinnacle of the judicial system but also contributed to a broad spectrum of legal discourse and legal services to the people.



The association serves as a protection against violations of individual rights and ensures that wrongdoers face appropriate consequences for their actions, he said.



The governor also underlined the role of the association in serving as a deterrent to potential criminals and promoting a sense of accountability and responsibility in society.



Supreme Court judges Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Ujjwal Bhuiyan, Chief Justice (Acting) of Gauhati High Court Justice Lanusungkum Jamir, president of Gauhati High Court Bar Association Mrinal Kumar Chaudhary, judges of Gauhati High Court and other dignitaries were also present at the function, the release said.

