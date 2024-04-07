Assam government will provide 50,000 more jobs: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Apr 7: The chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, asserted during his public rally in Jorhat’s Titabor on Saturday that the Assam government will provide 50,000 additional jobs, besides the one lakh appointments it had promised people previously.

The chief minister further assured people that they would receive more benefits under ration cards as services would be expanded.



Furthermore, he asserted that more women beneficiaries will also be added to the 'Orunudoi' scheme.



While addressing the gathering, Assam CM stated, “We promised people of providing one lakh jobs, and then the Congress laughed at us. But we kept our promise and provided employment to one lakh youths.”



