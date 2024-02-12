Assam Government unveils ambitious plans to promote Taralangso Festival on global stage

Guwahati, Feb 12: In a bid to boost tourism and showcase the cultural richness of Assam, the state government has announced plans to promote the Taralangso Festival in Karbi Anglong. The initiative, revealed by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog during the presentation of the Assam Budget 2024–25, draws inspiration from the success of Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival. Minister Neog expressed pride in the popularity of the Hornbill Festival at both national and global levels and highlighted the intention to replicate this success with the Taralangso Festival.

“We feel proud that our neighbouring State, Nagaland has been hosting Hornbill festival with great vigour and it has become popular at national and global level. Taking inspiration from them, we wish to promote Taralangso festival of Karbi Anglong on these lines to attract tourists from all corners,” Neog stated while presenting the budget.

With a dedicated allocation of Rs 3 crore, the government aims to promote the Taralangso Festival and put it on the world map.