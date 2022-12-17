Assam Government to launch 16 news ITIs in the state

Guwahati, Dec 17: The Assam government has recently announced to build 16 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Assam. They have decided that there should be one ITI in every block of the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given special importance to the Department of Technical Entrepreneurship Development.

The state government has taken up various schemes for skill development too. This was stated by state Skill Development, Employment Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah while inaugurating the Advanced Electrical and Solar Training Centre at the Jorhat Industrial Training Institute



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Jorhat ITI, the minister said that the state government has allocated Rs 300 crore for infrastructure development in the budget so that ITIs can be developed as well as old equipment are replaced.

The Minister also mentioned that every block of Assam is being considered to give skill education because the future of the new generation of Assam is hidden among these ITIs.









