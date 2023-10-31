Assam Government Recruitment: CM Sarma announces 12,600 job openings

Guwahati, Oct 31: At least, 12,600 job openings for Grade III and IV positions in various state government departments were announced by the Assam government on Tuesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the job vacancies on platform X, writing, "As per my previous announcement, the Government of Assam has today advertised 12,600 vacancies for Grade III and IV positions. Additionally, we have also advertised over 5,000 vacancies in the police department this month. The Health department has already advertised around 3,000 vacancies, and we are planning to advertise over 10,000 vacancies in the Education department soon. Our continuous efforts aim to create a brighter future for the youth of our state".

The Chief Minister further added that an additional 5,000 vacancies in the police department was announced this month earlier and 3,000 vacancies in health department.

As per reports, in the upcoming days, the state government plans to post more than 10000 job vacancies in the education department.