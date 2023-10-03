Assam government hikes wages for tea garden workers

Guwahati, Oct 3: In a significant move aimed at improving the livelihoods of tea garden workers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared an increase in their daily minimum wages by Rs 18.

The decision, which comes into effect from October 1, was taken during a cabinet meeting presided over by CM Sarma on Monday night and will benefit the workers of both Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.

He said, “The government made the decision to raise the minimum daily wages for the workers in tea gardens. With effect from October 1, the daily wage in the Brahmaputra valley increases from Rs 232 to Rs 250. The labourers in Barak Valley will now receive Rs 228 instead of Rs 210.”

Addressing reporters after a meeting, Chief Minister Sarma asserted that the state government has not only raised the daily wages but also urged garden managers to provide a 20 percent incentive to workers in preparation for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.