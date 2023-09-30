Assam government forms SIT to investigate APSC cash-for-job scam

Guwahati, Sept 30: The Assam government has taken decisive action by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the infamous Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scandal.

This crucial development was communicated to the Gauhati High Court by Nalin Kohli, the Additional Attorney General for Assam, during proceedings on Friday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spearheaded the establishment of the SIT, underscoring the government's commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.

The committee is led by ADGP Munna Prasad Gupta and comprises several dedicated members, including Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, as well as two officers holding the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and two inspectors.

The Gauhati High Court has set forth a timeline, mandating that the SIT must furnish a comprehensive report on its findings within six-month timeframe.

The roots of this scandal can be traced back to the 2013 examination, which saw several successful candidates, including those selected for prestigious positions like Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS), allegedly involved in illicit activities in collusion with the then APSC chairman, Rakesh Paul. This collusion eventually brought the cash-for-job scandal to light in 2016.

In response to these shocking revelations, authorities acted swiftly, apprehending 60 serving ACS and APS officers.

Additionally, 39 officers were removed from their positions due to the discovery of irregularities. Rakesh Paul, who was taken into custody in 2016 along with other key figures, currently remains out on bail as the investigation continues.