Assam government distributes Rs 68.44 crore for free college admissions

Guwahati, July 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that around one lakh students from underprivileged sections have been offered free admission from Class 11 onwards till post-graduation across colleges and universities in the state.

Under the 'Pragyan Bharati Scheme', Sarma distributed Rs 68.44 crore among 349 colleges and varsities for giving free admission for higher secondary, undergraduate and post-graduate courses in arts, science and commerce streams.

"Today, nearly one lakh students secured a pathway towards free education. This scheme aims to foster higher education and promote inclusivity by empowering students from the underprivileged sections," CM Sarma was quoted as saying.

In the first phase of the 2024–25 academic year, 94,838 students from poor and middle-class families across 349 colleges and universities have benefited, with Rs 68.44 crore disbursed, he said.

The subsequent payments will follow in the coming months after document verification, Sarma added.

"The next round of spot admission and 3rd and 5th semester fee waivers for CUET and non-CUET candidates will be disbursed in September," he said.



