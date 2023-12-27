Assam Government announces over 10,000 positions in education department

Guwahati, Dec 27: In a significant move to bolster the education department and boost employment prospects, the Assam government has announced over 10,000 vacancies in both Elementary and Secondary education.

The recruitment drive aligns with the Chief Minister’s 1 lakh employment scheme, which aims to provide job opportunities to the state’s youth.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the government's commitment in a social media post on X, stating, "Today, our government has announced vacancies for over 10,000 positions in the Education Department. We are not just fulfilling but surpassing our pledge to create more than 1 lakh government jobs in Assam's history, ensuring transparency in the process."





Today, our government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the Education Department.



We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam’s history. #ModiKiGuarantee pic.twitter.com/ox3W2WdHYV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 27, 2023

Meanwhile, state education minister Ranoj Pegu posted, “Directorate of Elementary Education has released advertisement for recruitment of 3800 Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and 1750 Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher of UP Schools. Please check today’s newspapers or visit https://dee.assam.gov.in".

“Directorate of Secondary Education has released an advertisement for recruitment of 1424 Post Graduate Teachers and 7249 (1) Graduate Teachers (Arts), (2) Graduate Teacher (Science), (3) Graduate Teachers (Hindi) and (4) Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) of the different Provincialised Secondary Schools,” Pegu added.