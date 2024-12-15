Assam Government aims for self reliance in fish, poultry and dairy products by 2030

Silchar, Dec 15: Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fishery, PWD (PMGSY) Krishnendu Paul on Saturday said that the State government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has a vision to make Assam self-reliant with regard to production of fish, poultry and dairy.

Addressing the media after distributing the 'No Dues Certificates' under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme AM- FIRS (phase III, part II), Relief DBT to victims of the 2022 and 2024 floods in Cachar and funds for the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Seed Capital scheme in Cachar district, Paul said: "The Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister envisions to attain self-reliance in fish production. As such a roadmap to enhance the production of fish up to 7 lakh metric tonnes by 2030 has been made. We are planning to use the wetlands and waterbodies for which consultations will be done with the Department of Forest as well."

He also mentioned that with a fresh impetus in fish, poultry and dairy production, Assam envisages to become a potential exporter of the produce to the rest of the country and even abroad.

The Minister of Fisheries recalled the commitment of the Chief Minister before the 2021 elections of assisting the borrowers who took loans but were unable to remit the loans amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and said that the Chief Minister has kept his promise to extend support to the people.

It may be mentioned that the 'No Dues Certificates' under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme AMFIRS (phase III, part II) were handed over to 1,834 beneficiaries, Relief DBT to the tune of Rs 46 crore to over one lakh beneficiaries who were the victims of the 2022 and 2024 floods in Cachar and funds for the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Seed Capital scheme was given to 354 beneficiaries.

Earlier, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav delivered the welcome address and conveyed the objective of the event. He informed that the DBT will be augmented on December 16. MLAs of Silchar, Udharbond and Dholai, Dipayan Chakraborty, Mihir Kanti Shome and Nihar Ranjan Das respectively, hailed the efforts taken by the State government and expressed hope that under Minister Paul, the Barak Valley and other parts of Assam will see new vistas of development in the coming days.

By Staff Correspondent