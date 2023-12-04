Assam: Goroimari PS OC held under bribery charges

Guwahati, Dec 4: Continuing their efforts to curb corruption in the state, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped and apprehended one police official in Goroimari under Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday.

According to initial information, the anti-corruption cell received a complaint alleging the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Goroimari Police Station of asking for a bribe for giving relief to the complainant’s relative in a case.

Unwilling to give the demanded bribe, the complaint approached the anti-corruption cell and accordingly, a trap was laid at the police station.

The OC, identified as Sub-Inspector (UB) Jadab Sarma, was caught red-handed after he accepted the demanded bribe in the police station.

Informing about the trap, the cell posted on X, “On 03.12.2023, @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed SI(UB) Jadab Sarma, O/C of Goroimari PS, Dist- Kamrup after he accepted demanded bribe in the PS, for giving relief to complainant’s relative in a case.”