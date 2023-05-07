Assam: Golden Jubilee of Mising Agom Kbang will be held from 26-28 May

North Lakhimpur, May 7: The Golden Jubilee of the formation of Mising Agom Kbang or Mising Sahitya Sabha will be held along with its 24th Triennial General Conference on May 26, 27 and 28 at Ratneshwar Perme Lotta in Gogamukh.

This was stated by Gobinda Tide, president of Mising Agom Kbang and Dimbeswar Doley its chairman in a press release today. A strong reception committee has been formed to celebrate the Golden Jubilee Year and 24th General Session of Mising Agam Kabang with Pramananda Chayengiya, president of Mising Bane Kbang as president, Sunil Kumar Pegu, Chairman Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) as working president and Raju Pegu,GM of MAC as secretary.

The closing ceremony of the Golden Jubilee of Miching Agam Kabang and its 24th triennial general session will see release of books by prominent artist and writer Oyi Appun Ganesh Pegu and by former President of Miching Agam Kbang Dr. Nahendra Padun and by Dr. Deepak Kumar Doley,Principal of Jonai-Murkanchelek College along 36 more books.

About 3,000 delegates from across the country as well as representatives of Assam Sahitya Sabha and various ethnic and tribal Sahitya Sabhas are expected to attend the three day event.

The event also have a seminar, book fair, handicraft fair, agriculture fair, documentary screening on the history of Miching Agam Kabang, dance performances by cultural groups of various ethnic groups and a colorful literary and cultural procession.