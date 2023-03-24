Assam: Gold biscuits and marijuana seized from Rajdhani Express

Guwahati, March 24: The Government Railway Police (GRP) which is responsible for prevention and detection of crime in railways has seized a total of 93.7 kilograms of marijuana from Rajdhani Express, in another operation gold biscuits worth over Rs 30 lakh have been seized in the same train which was moving towards lower Assam.

As per sources, a raid was conducted at 6 am on Thursday at Guwahati Railway Station following which five bags loaded with marijuana were found hidden under the train seat, the contraband was loaded from Dimapur and was meant to be transported to Delhi. Further investigations are going on in this connection.

Meanwhile, in another operation launched by the GRP, four pieces of gold biscuits weighing nearly 500 grams were seized from Rajdhani Express and one person was detained in connection with it. The detainee has been identified as Dharmendra Kumar, who hails from Bihar. According to sources, the person was smuggling the gold biscuits from Dimapur to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The gold was worth over Rs 30 lakh. The police have already started an investigation along with the detained person.