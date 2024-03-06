Assam: Golakganj police attacked in high-stakes drug raid

Dhubri, Mar 6: In a daring operation against illegal drugs, Golakganj police faced a fierce attack, resulting in the injury of Police Constable Haridev Bharali. The incident unfolded on Tuesday night at The Hoque Bazaar in Agmoni, where law enforcement officers, acting as undercover customers, sought to make a significant bust.

According to reliable sources, Golakganj in-charge Devajit Kalita directed a team to infiltrate the drug trade by posing as buyers. A secret source had provided crucial information, leading the police to the hotspot of illegal activities.



As the Golakganj police team closed in on the suspects, a three-member group of drug peddlers was intercepted. The criminals attempted to hand over a substantial quantity of suspected brown sugar to the disguised officers, but chaos erupted. Seizing the cover of darkness, the majority of the smugglers managed to escape, leaving behind a detained juvenile and an injured police constable, Haridev Bharali.

