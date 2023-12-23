Assam: Golaghat SP allegedly misuses power

Guwahati, Dec 23: The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Assam’s Golaghat district, Rajen Singh allegedly misused his position of power by detaining a forest department official unlawfully till midnight for not getting him tickets for an elephant safari.

According to reports, the accused SP had allegedly asked the forest official, identified as Tarun Gogoi, to arrange five tickets for elephant safari for his family members, however, the latter was unable to arrange as all tickets were sold out.

Following this, SP Rajen Singh scolded him for using foul language over the call and later picked him up at midnight to detain him illegally for more than four hours at Kohora Police Outpost.

After receiving information about the matter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle and said, “I spoke to the Director General of Police, Assam Dri @gpsinghips regarding the incident involving the Superintendent of Police, Golaghat. We do not endorse arrogance, and it is important for public servants to remain humble in their thoughts and actions.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the reporters on the matter, the Director General of Assam Police, GP Singh on Saturday said, “I read about the matter in the papers and we have to consider what both sides have to say. I spoke to the SP this morning to inquire about it and he told me that he who had to deal with misbehaviour from the forest official. However, as I read in the newspapers today, they mentioned an entirely different story and so, I have requested the district commissioner about facts of the incident.”

“I have always maintained this one thing, not in any particular case or considering any particular police official; the police have to always be well-behaved. We do not support this at all and a situation where police misbehave with the citizens is unacceptable. Even if I do something where you feel I misbehaved, then please point it out to me. I do not think that police has any authority to misbehave with anybody,” he added.

I've been made aware of the last evenings undue detention of Sri Tarun Gogoi of forest department by Golaghat Police. I have spoken with Sri Gogoi and conveyed my regret as DGP Assam Police. SP Golaghat has also been suitably advised. Our aim remains courteous behaviour with fellow officials.






