Assam girls molested in train during students’ trip; constable held

Biswanath, Oct 30: In a heinous incident, few of the girls from a group of 14 students of Biswanath College in Assam were allegedly molested in train while they were on an educational trip to Delhi and Rajasthan.

The incident occurred during their return journey aboard the North east Express when they neared Kishan Ganj railway station. A Bihar police constable identified as Naveen Kumar Singh allegedly made unwarranted advances toward several female students while they were sleeping.



The situation took a frightening turn when one of the students cried out for help, prompting her peers to awaken and apprehend the constable.

Seeking immediate action, the students reported the incident to railway officials. However, they were asked to disembark at Kishan Ganj railway station late at night without taking any actions for the alleged misconduct by the constable.

The students instead made the decision to continue their journey to NJP station, while keeping the constable in custody, with the intention of handing him over to the railway police.

Upon their arrival at NJP station, a group of approximately 50 to 60 railway police officers surrounded five students in an attempt to take them into custody. Despite the students informing the NJP railway police about the incident, the officers did not believe their claims and accused them of kidnapping the police constable.

However, after further investigation, the NJP Railway Police came to understand the students' claims. Subsequently, the students filed a formal complaint against the constable at the NGP Railway Police Station, leading to the arrest of the accused constable by the NJP Railway Police.

Reportedly, the students are now preparing to depart for Guwahati via the Rajdhani Express.

In response to the incident, Dr Sintamoni Sharma, the principal of Biswanath College, has demanded severe action to be taken against the constable, seeking justice for the affected students.