Assam: Girl's dead body found with brutal injuries at NH 17

Dhubri, May 19: A grim incident has sent shockwaves as the lifeless body of a young girl was discovered near the Balajan area at National Highway 17.

The tragic discovery, made on Thursday early morning, has left the entire area in a state of grief and disbelief.

Her body was found with severe and brutal injuries, indicating a heinous crime committed against her.

The news of her untimely demise has devastated the local residents, who are now demanding justice for the young girl.

Police reached the spot after locals informed about the incident and sent the body to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for Post Mortem and also launched a full-scale investigation into the matter, diligently following leads and interviewing potential witnesses.

They are working tirelessly to piece together the events leading to the tragic death of the young girl and to identify those responsible for this heinous act.

Authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of individuals, particularly young girls, in the area.

Local leaders, activists, and concerned citizens have called for enhanced measures to address such crimes and protect the vulnerable members of society.