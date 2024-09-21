Assam girl selected to participate in special training program in London

Mangaldoi, Sept 21: A twelve-standard science stream student, Jahnabi Priya Nath of Sipajhar Higher Secondary and Bahumukhi School, and a resident of Aulachowka in Darrang have been selected to participate in a ten-day special training program at Cambridge University, London, under the third phase of Chief Minister's Vigyan Pratibha Xondhani Aachoni of the Assam government.

As per sources, Jahnabi has already left for London on Saturday along with four other selected students of the state.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, the student stated that she appeared in two separate selection exams. The first exam took place at Mangaldai College and then the next one at IIT Guwahati.

Before getting selected for London, she was selected to take part in a training program at Bengaluru.

During her interview, she was asked different questions on the biology subject, as she chose biology as her preferred subject.

She, along with her family, is very delighted to get this rare opportunity to visit one of the best universities in the world.