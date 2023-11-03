Assam girl selected for recruitment training in Indian Navy under Agniveer

Guwahati, Nov 3: The Ministry of Defence announced on Friday that a college student from Assam has been provisionally selected for recruitment training in the Indian Navy under the Agniveer (SSR) initiative.

The chosen candidate, Ankita Devi, is also an active member of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). According to the defence officials, Ankita will commence her training on November 17 at INS Chilka in Orissa.

Cadet Ankita Devi is a dedicated NCC member at Kaliabor College, affiliated with the 8 Assam NCC Battalion under the NCC Group Tezpur, NCC Directorate North Eastern Region in Shillong.

Hailing from the village of Rangolu Paharguri in the Nagaon district of Assam, Ankita’s father is engaged in the milk-selling business, while her mother manages the household. Ankita’s educational journey began at St. Roberts High School, Rangolu, where she completed her 10th grade. She continued her studies at KV Missa Cantt in the 12th grade. She is currently in her first year at Kaliabor College.

Ankita expressed, "Joining the Navy has always been my dream. I was greatly motivated and inspired by my Commanding Officer, Col. Amar Singh, at NCC Bn Nagaon, and my ANO, Dr. Dilip K. Sonowal, at Kaliabor College."

