Assam girl Priyanka Rajkakati successfully completes voyage to Antarctica

Guwahati, Nov 23: A proud moment for the people of Assam as Priyanka Rajkakati an aerospace engineer based in France from Dhemaji, Assam has successfully completed her maiden voyage to Antarctica.

Priyanka shared images from her maiden voyage, proudly promoting her home state Assam while being in the Southern Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the aerospace engineer for making the state proud and congratulated her via the micro-blogging site ‘X’.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa extends his heartiest congratulations to Ms Priyanka Rajkakati for successfully completing her maiden voyage to Antarctica. Indeed a great feat, the entire Assam is proud of her achievement. pic.twitter.com/JnQRKgEv0T — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) November 23, 2023



