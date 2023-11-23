Assam girl Priyanka Rajkakati successfully completes voyage to Antarctica

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Nov 23: A proud moment for the people of Assam as Priyanka Rajkakati an aerospace engineer based in France from Dhemaji, Assam has successfully completed her maiden voyage to Antarctica.
Priyanka shared images from her maiden voyage, proudly promoting her home state Assam while being in the Southern Hemisphere.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the aerospace engineer for making the state proud and congratulated her via the micro-blogging site ‘X’.
