Assam: Girl from Punjab kidnapped in Nagaon, probe underway

Raha, May 23: In a sensational incident, a 17-year-old girl who arrived in Nagaon with her parents from Punjab to sell ayurvedic medicines was kidnapped by a gang of miscreants.

The shocking incident took place in the Morikolong area of Nagaon, under the Morikolong police outpost.



Sources informed that the girl was kidnapped from their temporary shelter at Morikolong Children’s Park.



The victim had been staying in Nagaon with her father to sell ayurvedic medicines in the town for the last fifteen days.



The victim’s father alleged that earlier, one Birju Singh from their locality had attempted to kidnap his daughter, even in Punjab. He informed the local police about the incident, adding that the miscreants gang also included a woman.



Meanwhile, local police have registered a case in this regard and launched a search operation to rescue the victim girl.

