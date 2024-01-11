85 years of service to the nation
Assam girl allegedly kidnapped by foreign national; rescued

By Staff Correspondent
Silchar, Jan 11: A shocking incident unfolded in Assam’s Cachar district after a young girl was successfully rescued on Thursday after being allegedly kidnapped by a foreign national.

According to initial information, the victim was from Silchar and the accused was arrested from India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

Speaking on the matter, Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta informed that a case of kidnapping was registered and based on iputs, BSF IG (ops) was coordinated and the boy was arrested from Indo-Bangla border in Tripura.

The girl has been rescued from Silchar station and sent for rehabilitation while the matter is being investigated for further leads, the SP added.

Staff Correspondent


