Assam: Ghograpar OC suspended for alleged sexual assault on girl

Guwahati, Jun 30: Officer in charge of Ghograpar police station Biman Roy, has been dismissed from Assam Police for allegedly capturing explicit photos of a girl inside the station.

Assam DGP GP Singh announced the decision via twitter on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that Biman Roy is currently absconding while on the other hand the Assam Police has announced a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the former police officer.





Reference taking of objectionable photo of a young girl at Ghograpar PS - Inspector (now under suspension) Biman Roy , former OC Ghograpar PS of Nalbari DEF is prime suspect in Nalbari PS Case No. 287/23 U/S- 354(B)/509 IPC

