Assam gets first IVF-born calf in Sonapur using embryo transfer technology

GUWAHATI, March 29: In an achievement for the livestock and dairy sector of Assam, scientists have produced the State’s first IVF-borne calf using advanced embryo transfer technology.

This breakthrough marks a significant step forward in the application of Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) for genetic improvement and high-value dairy production in the region.

The accomplishment was achieved by a dedicated team of scientists led by Dr Manjyoti Bhuyan, Associate Professor, Department of Animal Reproduction, Gynaecology & Obstetrics (ARGO) cum Nodal Officer of the RGM-funded IVF Laboratory at College of Veterinary Science, Assam Veterinary & Fishery University, Khanapara, Guwahati.

The team also included co-scientists Dr Manna Baruti and Dr Raju Deka, assistant professors, CVSc, AVFU, Khanapara.

The healthy female calf, belonging to the renowned Gir cattle breed, was born on March 26 at 5:30 am, at a dairy farm in the Sonapur area of Kamrup (Metro) district. The newborn calf weighed 23 kilograms at birth and was reported to be active and healthy.

This milestone is particularly significant as it demonstrates the successful implementation of IVF and embryo transfer technologies under field conditions in Assam. Such technologies enable rapid multiplication of superior genetic stock, thereby enhancing milk productivity and supporting farmers' income.

Expressing their satisfaction, the team described the achievement as a proud and encouraging moment for the scientific community and livestock farmers of the State. They emphasized that this success will pave the way for wider adoption of advanced reproductive technologies in Assam and the Northeast region.

The scientists further said that this is only the beginning of a series of expected outcomes from the ongoing IVF programme. In the coming months, the team anticipates the birth of the first IVF-borne Lakhimi as well as Lakhimi × Gir crossbred calves at their RGM- dairy farm, which will further contribute to breed development and conservation efforts.





By

Staff Reporter