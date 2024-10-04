Assam gets 39 sub-districts in Phase 1, more to follow in Phase 2

Guwahati, Oct. 4: Announcing the creation of new sub-districts to replace the existing subdivision system prevalent in the state, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said this step will herald a new beginning in the field of administration.

Taking to his social media handle, the chief minister said, “From October 4 onwards, there will be no subdivisions in the state. Subdivisions will now be known as sub-districts.”

The subdivisions in 39 legislative assembly constituencies will be replaced by sub-districts. Further, in Phase 2, sub-district offices will be inaugurated in about 35 Assembly constituencies.

“On October 4 and 5, the council of ministers will visit various places in Assam to lay the foundation stone for these sub-districts,” the Chief Minister shared.

Dr. Sarma also added that the powers and responsibilities of the Sub-District Heads will be similar to those of the District Commissioners.

Highlighting the convenience that the creation of sub-districts will bring, the chief minister said, “We, now, do not need to visit the District Headquarters Office for any matters related to land or for the issue of any NOC (No-Objection Certificate). We do not need to visit the District Headquarters office for matters related to MLA funds or untied funds, or for any issue related to excise matters, or the making of ration cards. All of this will now be facilitated by the sub-district office.”

The chief minister also highlighted that the government is taking steps towards the establishment of sub-district offices in all 126 legislative assembly constituencies across the state. “This is a step taken by the government to bring the administration closer to the people,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister shared a schedule for the inauguration of the sub-districts. Dr. Sarma will be inaugurating the sub-districts of New Guwahati and Dispur on October 4 and Jalukbari sub-district on October 5. Notably, all three districts fall within Kamrup (Metro). Further, the fourth sub-district, Dimoria, within Kamrup (Metro), will be inaugurated by Atul Bora on October 5.