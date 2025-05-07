Assam gears up to operationalise 10 more co-districts by August

Guwahati, May 7: The state government is set to operationalise 10 more co-districts by August. As per the directives of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, on Wednesday, chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of key departments to assess the preparedness for this rollout.

The upcoming co-districts identified for operationalisation include Boko-Chaygaon, Palashbari, Barchalla, Rangapara, Makum, Digboi, Teok, Mariani, Dholai, and Dudhnoi. This brings the state closer to its target, with 39 of the total 78 proposed co-districts already functional.

During the meeting, Dr. Kota highlighted on the importance of ensuring the readiness of temporary offices in all 10 co-districts by August 11, in time for their formal inauguration. He directed officials to swiftly finalise and notify locations for permanent district headquarters in these areas.

Other critical directives issued during the meeting included adequate staff deployment, timely training of personnel, establishment of basic infrastructure, and issuance of a consolidated government order to facilitate a seamless transition and ensure operational efficiency.

Officials from the Departments of Personnel, Revenue, PWD (Building), Finance, and General Administration were present at the meeting and assured full cooperation to meet the deadline.

The move aligns with the government's vision to improve governance accessibility, reduce administrative burdens on parent districts, and bring services closer to the people.

The creation of co-districts is expected to enhance efficiency in governance delivery and foster region-specific development, particularly in areas with geographical or demographic challenges.