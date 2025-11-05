Assam gears up to honour Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary

Guwahati, Nov 5: Assam is gearing up to pay rich tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary Wednesday, with the State government, cultural bodies and organizations preparing elaborate programmes across districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on social media paid homage to the musical icon, describing him as "the voice that united hearts."

14th Punyatithi of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, rehearsals are underway across Assam for district-wide renditions of his immortal creation Manuhe Manuhor Babe," Chief Minister wrote, sharing visuals of school students rehearsing the legendary song.

The Departments of Culture and Information and Public Relations (DIPR) have made elaborate arrangements in all districts to organize coordinated observances, including chorus performances, film screenings and floral tributes.

Guardian ministers of every district are supervising the preparedness for a coordinated tribute-paying programme in their respective districts.

The main State-level functions will be held at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Tirtha, Jalukbari from 9 am and Latasil playground from 11 am onwards, where ministers, artistes, and admirers will pay homage.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) will hold its annual tribute-paying programme at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati from 10.30 am onwards. The solemn event will be followed by the lighting of 10,000 earthen lamps in the evening in memory of the Sudhakantha. AASU has also urged its regional units across the State to hold similar observances.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika, who passed away on November 5, 2011, remains one of Assam's most beloved cultural figures. As the State pre-pares for the tribute, his message of humanity, unity and empathy continues to resonate through every note of his music.