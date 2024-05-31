Assam gears up for counting of votes on June 4 

Guwahati, May 31: Assam is set for the vote-counting process, with 52 designated counting centres spread across 50 polling districts.

These centres are divided into two types: those handling Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and those for postal votes. Entry to these centres is strictly regulated, allowing only licensed individuals.

The district administration and police forces have been tasked with overseeing the management of the counting operations.

A total of 152 counting rooms will be operational, equipped with 1,941 counting tables for both postal ballots and EVMs. The counting process is expected to be completed in 10 to 28 rounds, with constituencies like Jaleshwar and East Goalpara requiring the maximum of 28 rounds.

Moreover, 5,823 vote-counting officers have been appointed, supported by 64 general observers.

There will be a counting centre in Guwahati as well.

Authorities have coordinated with the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to ensure uninterrupted power and internet connectivity.

Security measures have been beefed up with the installation of 360° CCTV cameras.

The final results will be declared from multiple locations, including Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Guwahati, Udalguri, Nagaon, Diphu, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Karimganj, and Golaghat. The results are expected to be announced between 4:00 and 4:30 PM, providing a conclusive end to this significant electoral process.