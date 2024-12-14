Assam gears up for Advantage Assam 2.0, PM Modi likely to attend

Guwahati, Dec 14: Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Minister Bimal Borah on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0, at Dispur today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend Advantage Assam 2.0, which is scheduled to be held here on February 24 and 25.

"This is one of the transformative steps aimed at further propelling the robust growth trajectory that Assam has embarked upon in recent years. With investments exceeding Rs 39,000 crore already flowing into the State, the summit is poised to position Assam as one of the most profitable and lucrative investment destinations," a statement said.

In the meeting, the Minister reviewed the progress of preparations for the event and discussed different topics related to the event, including operational logistics, hospitality requirements, partnership engagements, and strategies to promote the event by organizing roadshows across target regions.

Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, Special Director General of Assam Police Harmeet Singh, other senior officials and representatives from leading financial and business organizations were present in the meeting.



