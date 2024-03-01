Assam gears up against CAA before elections; CM dismisses protest relevance

Guwahati, March 1: Amid speculations that the Centre might expedite framing Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rules ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the United Opposition Forum in Assam, comprising of 16 political parties including the Congress, declared their strong opposition to the implementation of the Act in the State.



A delegation of the opposition parties met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday and submitted a memorandum signed by all 16 opposition parties. Assam unit Congress president Bhupen Borah, speaking to reporters, said that the CAA poses a threat to the rich history and culture of Assam, and that leaders from all 16 parties united in expressing their objections before the Governor.

"The Governor will forward our memorandum to the President. Additionally, we plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey the potential adverse consequences of implementing CAA in Assam," Borah asserted. He confirmed that the United Opposition Forum would send a letter seeking an appointment with PM Modi.





Today, I, in my capacity as the President of the “United Opposition Forum-Assam” along with the leadership of 16 other political parties, met Hon'ble Governor Sri @Gulab_kataria ji and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India, opposing CAA (Citizenship… pic.twitter.com/gHfVchUQqg — Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) February 29, 2024





As the political landscape heats up, several organisations, including the All Assam Students Union (AASU), hinted at potential protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled two-day visit to Assam.

Although the region appears to be a battleground of divergent opinions on the controversial citizenship law, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed the relevance of protests against CAA. Sarma further suggested that those opposing the law should approach the Supreme Court.

"There is no relevance of protest against CAA as agitation cannot do anything regarding the fate of an Act passed by Parliament. That can only change in the Supreme Court like it abolished the electoral bonds introduced by the BJP," Sarma was quoted as saying.