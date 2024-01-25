Assam: Gaon Pradhan held under graft charges in Kamrup

Guwahati, Jan 25: Continuing their efforts to curb corruption, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped and caught a Gaon Pradhan red-handed after he accepted bribe money in Assam’s Kamrup district on Thursday.

Based on a complaint, the sleuths of the anti-corruption cell laid a trap to apprehend the Gaon Pradhan of Kumarpata and Sotashil villages red-handed after he accepted the demanded bribe from the complainant.

According to sources, the accused, Manuwar Islam, demanded a bribe for issuing a report of VLMC in connection with the class conversion of his land.