Assam: Gang of land mafia attacks couple in Nagaon

Nagaon, June 17: A couple was grievously injured in a sudden attack by a gang of land mafia at their rented house located in the Nagaon Uttar Haibargaon area under the Haibargaon police outpost.

The injured couple, identified as Nagen Saikia and his wife Anima Saikia, has been admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition, sources said.

Sources claimed that police from the Haibargaon outpost arrested one woman identified as Khaleda Begum and another person in connection with the attack right after the incident.

It has been learned from the sources that a gang of land mafia, well-equipped with arms, led by Khaleda Begum, invaded the rented house of Nagen Saikia and attacked Saikia and his wife, leaving both of them with grievous injuries. Besides, the attackers vandalised their rented house and destroyed their CCTV cameras, monitoring system, and furniture.