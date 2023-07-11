Assam: Gang of dacoits arrested in Karimganj

Karimganj, Jul 11: A six-member gang of dacoits was arrested by the police on Tuesday in Karimganj district during an operation.

The arrestees have been identified as Tasruf Ali, Asab Uddin, Manir Ali, Nurul Haque, Khairul Islam and Abdul Latif. Sources said that the police received prior information that the group of dacoits were up to a major robbery.

All the six accused were arrested from Ratabari and Kaliganj areas and several items were recovered from their possession.

The recovered items included four live cartridges, one handmade pistol and many objectionable materials.

It has come to the light that the accused were involved in various dacoity related activities.

It may be mentioned that earlier a five-member gang of dacoits was arrested during a massive operation launched by the police in Karimganj, last month.