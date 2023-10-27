Assam: Gang of 8 miscreants open fire at civilian in Nagaon

Guwahati, Oct 27:A shocking gunfire incident came to light in Assam’s Nagaon district, where a civilian was shot and wounded on Thursday.

According to reports, a gang of eight miscreants fired three gunshots at the individual, following which he sustained bullet wounds during the commotion.

The injured victim has been identified as Imdadul Islam and the incident took place near Rupahihat in Nagaon district.

Following the shocking incident, the injured person was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Rupahihat police reached the crime scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.