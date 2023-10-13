Assam: Gang caught red-handed while attempting to steal money in e-rickshaw

Biswanath Chariali, Oct 13: A group of women were caught red-handed while trying to steal Rs 20,000 from an elderly woman while travelling in an e-rickshaw in Biswanath Chariali on Friday.

The elderly woman who was travelling on an e-rickshaw was robbed of Rs 20,000 by a group of women who were travelling with her in the same vehicle. However, the woman raised an alert, following which all the women were caught red-handed and handed over to the police.

The elderly woman, identified as Shanti Tanti, was on her way to Biswanath Ghat when the group of women with their babies boarded the rickshaw from Police Point. Shanti claimed that the women's actions were suspicious, as they were constantly trying to push her.

After Shanti got out of the rickshaw, she realised that her purse was missing and started questioning the women. The driver also intervened when he observed that one of the women threw the purse in the bushes by the roadside.

The public gathered in the area and recovered the purse, which was handed over to Shanti. Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and took the women to the police station.

As festival time approaches, traders from other states come to Biswanath and other places to sell various items, including toys. Taking advantage of the crowd, several incidents of robbery attempts also came to light. “There are people who disguise as traders and attempt to loot money from people, everyone must be careful during the festival time,” said the e-rickshaw driver.