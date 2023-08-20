85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Gambling racket busted in Jorhat, 10 arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Gambling racket busted in Jorhat, 10 arrested
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Aug 20: Jorhat police on Saturday night busted a gambling racket at a hotel where ten persons were arrested during a raid.

Acting on a tip, the police team raided a hotel room where they recovered Rs. 15,600 cash, 10 mobile phones and deck of cards.

Following the incident the police team initiated legal proceedings against the hotel authorities.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Gambling racket busted in Jorhat, 10 arrested

Guwahati, Aug 20: Jorhat police on Saturday night busted a gambling racket at a hotel where ten persons were arrested during a raid.

Acting on a tip, the police team raided a hotel room where they recovered Rs. 15,600 cash, 10 mobile phones and deck of cards.

Following the incident the police team initiated legal proceedings against the hotel authorities.

Further investigation is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X