Assam: Gambling racket busted in Jorhat, 10 arrested

Guwahati, Aug 20: Jorhat police on Saturday night busted a gambling racket at a hotel where ten persons were arrested during a raid.
Acting on a tip, the police team raided a hotel room where they recovered Rs. 15,600 cash, 10 mobile phones and deck of cards.
Following the incident the police team initiated legal proceedings against the hotel authorities.
Further investigation is underway.
