Assam: Gamblers' den busted at Biswanath, five held

Biswanath Chariali, Apr 1: As many as five gamblers were arrested on Saturday night along with cash in a Biswanath police's drive against illegal gambling. Acting on a tip-off, police busted the illegal gambling den at Suryapur under Biswanath Chariali police station.

According to information, police apprehended the five gamblers from the house of one Maisan Mahato near Vishal Mega Mart, Biswanath Chariali.

During the raid, police managed to seize around Rs 29,000 along with gambling items, two bikes, one Mahindra XUV 300 vehicle and five expensive mobile phones from their possession. The apprehended gamblers were identified as Pintu Sahni, Chandan Oza, Bikash Gupta, house owner Maisan Mahato and Tilak Sharma.

A case has been registered with Biswanath Chariali police station bearing number 39/2023 under section 13/14 of Assam Game and Betting Act. Further investigation is being carried out by police.