Assam: Fraudsters scam physically challenged people on pretext of providing financial aid

Bijni, Apr 11: A shocking incident has come to light in Assam’s Chirang district, where two fraudsters were accused of collecting money from physically challenged people on the pretext of providing financial aid.

The incident unfolded in Chirang’s Bijni, where the fraudsters target those people who have physically challenged family members and collect Rs. 2000 from them on the pretext of paying Rs. 50,000 each.



According to information received, the fraudsters identified as Mimesius San Isawary and Madhab Sarkar collected Rs 2,000 each from 13 family members in Ulubari Bamunijhara locality.



It has also come to the fore that they have duped people in the past as well.



Helpless over the situation, the victims took the help of the media and urged authorities to take strict action against them.

