Assam: Fraudster cons man, steals money using mobile app

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 2: In a shocking incident in Biswanath Chariali, a man has recently fallen into the trap of a fraudster where he was lured into downloading a mobile application using Play Store, following which the fraudster robbed a huge amount of money from the victim's bank account.

The victim has been identified as Arun Nag, a resident of Biswanath Chariali's Majuligarh Tea Estate.

According to Nag, he received a call on October 25 from a person who introduced himself as a bank employee of State Bank of India and said that there is a fine of four thousand and five hundred rupees on his credit card. He stated that the fine would be waived if the credit card account was closed, to which he agreed.

Following this, the fraudster asked the victim to download a mobile application from the Play Store named 'Any Desk' to stop his credit card. After downloading and registering Nag's credentials of Aadhaar Card and Credit Card, the application immediately deducted a sum of Rs 61, 312 from his bank account.

The victim, Arun Nag, however, came to learn about the hack on October 26 and accordingly reported the incident at the nearest State Bank of India branch office.

As per reports, Nag's credit card has been locked and a complaint has also been lodged at the Biswanath Chariali station on November 2.















