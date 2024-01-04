Assam: Four people nabbed for killing hog deer at Kaziranga

Guwahati, Jan 4: Four people were arrested for allegedly killing a hog deer at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, a statement said on Thursday.

On January 2, a hog deer was hunted and its body was found near No. 1 Koilakhat village in Bokakhat of Golaghat district, the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) said in a statement.



Acting promptly upon receipt of this information, a team was formed comprising the Bokakhat Range Officer, Investigating Officer and 10 armed personnel, and it was rushed to the spot.



The authorities employed the departmental sniffer dog Leon, who successfully traced the escape path of the poachers, the statement said.



“Along this trail, items of interest were recovered, including an iron spear believed to be the murder weapon, a bamboo stick and a distinctive grey-coloured cap,” it added.



The suspected poacher fled towards Diflu Tea Estate, but he was apprehended eventually, the KNP authority said.



“Subsequent interrogation revealed his direct involvement in the poaching incident along with the divulgence of his accomplices’ identities,” it said.



On Wednesday, three more suspects directly implicated in the hog deer’s killing were successfully apprehended, the statement said.



This swift and decisive action reflects the unwavering commitment of the authorities to combat illegal wildlife activities.



“The collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies and the community remain pivotal in safeguarding the precious fauna and upholding the sanctity of protected areas like Kaziranga National Park,” it added.

