84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Four nabbed from Bokajan with drugs worth Rs 10 crore

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Four nabbed from Bokajan with drugs worth Rs 10 crore
Photo: PTI

Guwahati, 27 Oct: In yet another case of Assam Police's Anti-Drugs Campaign, the Bokajan Police managed to confiscate illegal drugs worth Rs. 10 crores from Karbi Anglong's Bokajan on Wednesday.

The illicit drugs were recovered after rigorous frisking of two cars arriving from Dimapur. According to reports, 1 kg and 265 grams of heroin have been recovered from the cars after the search conducted by the force.

Besides this, the police also recovered an amount of 75,000 rupees, a mobile phone, and other relevant documents relating to the consignment.

It has also been reported that the drugs were being fetched by four people in 100 soap cases who were later arrested by the police.

The four accused in connection have been identified as Daniel Kithori and Kapani S from Manipur, Sahabir Ali from Bihar and Shahjahan Ahmed Borbhuyan from Cachar district of Assam.

The Assam Tribune


