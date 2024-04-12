Assam: Four KLO cadres arrested in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Apr 12: Four cadres of the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) involved in the lobbing of a grenade at Dotma Bazar in Kokrajhar district on December 9, 2023, were arrested and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kokrajhar, on Thursday.

They were sent to four-day police custody for further investigation.



The four KLO cadres identified as Kanak Adhikari (26) of Ramfalbil, Arjun Roy (19) of Samtaibari Serfanguri, Anupam Roy (34) of Dotma West Dangarkuti and Prasenjit Roy (26) of Hogomabill were arrested after a four-month operation in connection with Case No. 28/23.



One pulser bike and three mobile phones were seized from them.



It may be mentioned that on December 9, 2023, the assailants lobbed a grenade at a grocery shop at Dotma Bazar after the businessman failed to give the Rs 5 lakh extortion demand to the militant group. The grenade, luckily, didn't explode.

