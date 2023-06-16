Assam: Four killed, one injured in deadly road accident at Digboi

Digboi, Jun 16: In a tragic incident four people were killed during a road accident in Digboi.

The incident took place in Digboi’s Golai area during midnight when the vehicle rammed into a tree at Golai Terminal.

Three men and two women were on board when the vehicle collided with a tree.

During the tragic incident a woman along with the driver of the vehicle and another person died on the spot. Two others who were seriously injured were immediately shifted to a hospital in Dibrugarh in a critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Amrit Dutta of Jagun, Disha Gupe and Subhash Gupe of Lidu Bazar. On the other hand, another woman, identified as Sadhna Gupe, died during treatment in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile one of the injured men, Ratan Gupe, is currently undergoing treatment in Dibrugarh.

The accident occurred while they were returning home in the middle of the night after attending a marriage ceremony.