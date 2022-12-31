Assam: Four districts to re-merge with existing districts

Guwahati, Dec 31: The Assam Cabinet on Saturday decided to re-merge four districts of Assam in line with the delimitation process that has been initiated after the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to begin the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the State on the basis of the 2001 Census.

As per reports, the cabinet has given green signal for the merger of four districts in the interest of the State. Bajali will be merged with Barpeta district, Biswanath with Sonitpur district, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon district, and Tamulpur will be merged with Baksa district.

North Guwahati Town Committee will now under Kamrup Metropolitan District. From now on Bajali, Biswanath, Hojai, and Tamulpur will be sub-divisions.

Following the delimitation process in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called all the state ministers to the national capital for an important cabinet meeting on Saturday. The boundaries of the 126 Assembly seats in Assam are likely to be redrawn with 14 parliamentary seats.

The Election Commissioners had directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam to take up the matter with the state government to issue a complete ban on the creation of new administrative units with effect from January 1, 2023 till the completion of the delimitation exercise in the state.

While speaking to the media, CM Sarma said that this is a temporary measure for the delimitation process and the total number of district will come down from 35 to 31.

Notably, all the four districts were newly formed- Tamulpur was created on January 2022, Hojai was formed in August 2015, Biswanath in August 2015, and Bajali became a full-fledged district on August 2020.

Meanwhile, several individuals and organisations have staged protest on the streets of Biswanath Chariali today against the cabinet decision. They further said that the protest will intensify if the decision not taken back.