Assam forms core panel to push ULFA accord implementation with Centre

Guwahati, Nov 1: The Assam government has formed a core committee to maintain liaison with the Centre for implementation of the accord signed by the government and the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). However, there are problems in identifying the ULFA members killed as majority of the names are not included in police records.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, former general secretary of the pro-talk faction of the ULFA, Anup Chetia said that as per the accord, the government was to pay Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the ULFA members killed during the armed revolution.

The ULFA submitted a list of around 2,800 persons but police verification could be done only in case of 93 persons.

Chetia said that they recently held a meeting with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in this regard. He said that some deaths were not included in police records, while members of the ULFA were also killed in Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nagaland. He admitted that at one point of time, ULFA had camps in Bangladesh and some died of diseases, while around 30 were killed when a group of ULFA men carrying weapons from Bangladesh to Myanmar was ambushed by the Myanmar army.

The Chief Minister has directed the Special Branch of Assam Police to consider the issue liberally so that all those killed are covered under the scheme.

Chetia revealed that as per the accord, the Centre was to give a financial package of Rs 3,000 crore within a period of five years. “We have prepared a concept paper and submitted it to the State government. It has also been sent to the Centre and the fund would be released through the DoNER Ministry. We hope that the Centre will start sending money soon and the Chief Minister is also taking up the issue with the Centre,” he added.

Chetia further said that the State government is taking up the matter of setting up of a rail coach manufacturing unit in Bongaigaon as per the accord.