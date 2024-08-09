Assam: Former Nalbari BJP MLA Ashok Sarma joins Congress

Bajali, Aug 9: After resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former MLA of Nalbari district, Ashok Sarma, joined the Congress party in Nalbari on Friday.

He had resigned from the BJP a week ago, expressing displeasure over the functioning of the leadership in the state.



Sarma joined the Congress party in the presence of the party’s leader, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, and other members of the party.



Ashok Sarma was elected as an MLA in 2016 to the Assembly from the Nalbari seat; however, five years later, he was denied a party ticket, and Jayanta Mallabaruah, a close aide of Himanta Biswa Sarma, was fielded by the BJP.



The former legislator earlier alleged that he was insulted by a section of BJP leaders who played an important role in the rise of the BJP in Assam and were ignored under the current regime.



The national secretary of the APCC, Prithviraj Sathe, said, "It's a beginning. We will always be with Ashok Sharma." "We need a leader like Ashok Sarma."



Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi stated, "Congress has a promising future, and many BJP leaders are likely to join. If Congress comes to power, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma could be among the first to rejoin."



Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief Bhupen Borah also welcomed Ashok Sarma to the party and said, "Under the current leadership, many senior BJP leaders, including Ashok Sarma, have been disrespected. The Congress party is committed to ensuring they receive the respect and responsibilities they rightfully deserve."

