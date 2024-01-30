Assam: Former MLA Dilip Kr Paul returns to BJP

Silchar, Jan 30: In what could be seen as an interesting twist in the political scenario of Silchar, Dilip Kumar Paul, a former BJP MLA who has also been the ex-Deputy Speaker, was re-inducted into the BJP during the Yogdan Karmasuchi of the party held on Sunday at Guwahati.

He was welcomed by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita in the presence of Minister of Skill Development and Tourism Jayanta Malla Baruah and Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika in the event, which witnessed the joining of 150 leaders from other parties and associations, including the Indian National Congress and the All Assam Students Union (AASU) as well.

It may be recalled that Paul, the two-time legislator from Silchar, left the BJP before the 2021 Assembly elections and forged to contest the elections on his own with the slogan khela hobe. On his return to the party ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Paul took to social media to express, “Ending the self-quarantine of 1053 days, I am back to my old party to which I belong…”

Talking to The Assam Tribune after his comeback into the BJP fold, Paul said, “Past is past, I don't have any more grudges against anyone. The party has welcomed me with the expectation that, as a veteran, I can still contribute towards the party’s cause for which I am committed as ever. Since April 2022, this move was due. I wish to stay in the present and move forward and ready to accept any role the party feels to entrust me with.”

Asked about his views on the Lok Sabha elections slated to be held this year, Paul said, “we are confident of winning not just the Silchar seat but also strongly hopeful about driving home the Karimganj seat as well.” In a quick response to his role in the election to the Silchar Municipal Corporation, the former legislator mentioned that he would place his request before the appropriate authority for conducting the corporation election soon after the Parliamentary election is over.